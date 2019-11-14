“We are open.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, the senior care facility in Redwood Falls now known as the Redwood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as The Good Samaritan Society (Sunwood) is not closed.

Morgan Sandmeyer, who is serving as the administrator for the facility, stressed that fact.

Over the past few weeks, the facility has also gone out of its way to spread the word, as it has held special events for the community, including a recent open house as well as a Halloween event.

The River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls took over ownership from the previous program Aug. 22, 2019, said Sandmeyer, and while there has been a transition taking place as the new ownership group moved in and began its operations in the facility, the doors are open.

The River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center is one of several locations under what is known as Monarch Healthcare Management, which started with its first facility in 2015. Since then the company has grown dramatically, so that today it owns and operates several facilities throughout Minnesota. Its headquarters is located in Mankato.

According to Sandmeyer, the focus of the local program is on both short-term and long-term care, with the goal of helping people receive their care and then to get them back in their own home. One of the things that makes the local facility different is that all of the staff work for the company rather than coming in from another entity.

“We have all of our own staff, which is huge for long-term care,” said Sandmeyer, adding the people being served at the facility are seeing the same people from day to day.

Sandmeyer said there are 30 members on staff at the Redwood Falls site, adding they are people who also call the Redwood area their home.

The new care facility focuses on rehabilitation services and has been designed to “bridge the gap from hospital to home after an injury or an illness.”

Some of the services at River Valley include:

• Therapeutic recreation, such as programs, entertainment, social events, physical activity, spiritual services as well as pet visits

• Therapy, with physical occupational and speech options available

• Dining services

The amenities include private room options, three nutritious meals per day, free wireless Internet and computer access.

Sandmeyer, who is in her first role as an administrator, is originally from St. James and started working for Monarch Healthcare in its Mankato location.

Sandmeyer said she came to serve at the Redwood Falls facility because she is familiar with the area.

“This is a good facility and a good opportunity for me,” Sandmeyer said, adding she is able to be involved in the development of the facility “from the ground up.”

Naturally, explained Sandmeyer, the focus is on meeting the needs of its customers, but she also said the company is focused on being an active part of the community, too. Sandmeyer said she enjoys being part of a smaller community, adding she appreciates what she has experienced in Redwood Falls so far.

To learn more about the facility, visit www.monarchmn.com.