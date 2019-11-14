Sleepy Eye High School senior, Alexa Steffl, scored in the Eagles' first game.

The New Ulm Eagles girls hockey team, which includes players from Sleepy Eye’s high schools, opened their season on home ice, Thursday, Nov. 7, hosting the Mound Westonka White Hawks, who were coming off a Class A State Tournament appearance last winter.

With Eagles seventh grader Ava Brennan in goal, the White Hawks had to work for the early season win. Brennan made 33 saves during the game.

The White Hawks scored once in the first period, and came out in the second period with another at 1:18. That was answered 40 seconds later, when Eagle Alexa Steffl scored the lone goal for the home team. Steffl was assisted by Julia Helget and Jayda Helget.

The White Hawks scored two more in the second, with a final goal in the third period, taking the game 5-1.

Coach Kristin Faber was pleased with her team’s effort in the home opener.

“As the game went on I thought that our play got better — we were making better decisions with the puck,” said Faber. “Ava Brennan played in goal for us, as a 7th grader, and made a number of big saves throughout the game. You could definitely tell it was our first game of the year, but I am very optimistic about the direction we are going as we gain experience playing at the varsity level.”

The Eagles traveled to Rochester Lourdes on Nov. 12 and are home at the New Ulm Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 16 when they host Delano at 2 p.m.