Alexandria Technical & Community College (ATCC) and FORCE America hosted Montevideo High School students November 6. The students were given a walk-through presentation of manufacturing and construction careers.

During the Alexandria Technical & Community College tour, students were able to visit with instructors and students in the manufacturing & construction and transportation & mechanics divisions, and learn about programs within those divisions:

• Carpentry

• Diesel Mechanics

• Machine Tool Tech­nology

• Marine, Motorcycle, and Powersports Technician

• Mechanical Drafting, Design, and Engineering

• Mechatronics

• Professional Truck Driver

• Welding Technology

The event was an opportunity for students to explore the distinct environments of the region’s advanced manufacturing facilities. They not only had a unique chance to explore the workplace setting; they were also given the option to consider the educational programs that can lead to careers in those businesses. ATCC and participating businesses worked together to provide students with information that helps them make informed decisions about their futures.