St. Mary's Minnesota Honor Society members are pictured with the 45 Boxes of Joy that will be donated to Cross Catholic Outreach. The honor society had a competition in the junior/senior high school and filled the boxes with toys and health care items. They will be given as Christmas presents for kids ages 2-14 in Haiti.