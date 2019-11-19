Annual Benefit Dance is this Friday night!

If it’s the Friday before Thanksgiving, that means only one thing in Sleepy Eye — time for the Sleepy Eye Fire Department’s Annual Fall Benefit Dance. Our firefighters enjoy seeing everyone come out to offer support at this big community party each year.

Event chairman, Francios “Frank” Uys, currently has the guys busy collecting donations for the Silent Auction, which is always a big hit at the dance.

“We appreciate the generous support of the community,” said Uys. “The money raised at the dance will be used to help purchase rescue equipment, allowing us to better serve the community.”

The Fire Department Benefit Dance is Friday. Nov. 22, from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Music is provided by Dain’s Dutchmen and The Heiderscheidt Band. In addition to the Silent Auction, a variety of door prizes will be announced throughout the night.

Join the fun — support the Sleepy Eye Fire Department.