The Redwood Valley hockey team will open up the winter sports season with a home game Friday night (Nov. 22) against Worthington at the Redwood Area Civic Arena in Redwood Falls.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 9-15 campaign that saw them go 4-10 in the Big South Conference and playing competitively against number two seed Litchfield/DC in the postseason before falling 6-2.

Head Coach Joe Stremcha will miss the services of Luke Ryan who led the team with 25 points (21 goals, four assists) in his senior season.

Overall 11 players are returning from one season ago with nine players lost to graduation.

The Cardinals will also be without the services of senior Captain Jed Hansen who will miss the season due to a concussion suffered during the football season.

Junior forward Mason Clark, senior defensemen Jaden Sandgren and junior defensemen Chad Riewer will hold down the captain’s duties for the Cards.

Stremcha had this to say about his team captains.

“Mason has a hardworking mentality, he regularly wins the race to a loose puck and helps generate a lot of momentum with his attitude on and off the ice.”

“Jaden has a strong understanding for the game. His supportive positioning and timing are his greatest qualities. He also has a great vision of the ice and is solid in all three zones.”

“Jed is among our top athletes at Redwood Valley, actively engaged in multiple sports and of great character. He will be wearing the captain’s ‘C’ this season and be instrumental in leading his teammates.”

The Cards will have just four seniors on the ice along with Sandgren including forward Ben Collins, defensemen Riley Chambs and goalie Kia Jacobson.

The Cards have seven juniors including: Jayson Peyerl (F), Riewer, Chase Schablin (F), Carter Iwan (F), Brody Plass (D), Kaleb Serbus (F) and Clark.

Sophomores include: Jordan Gibbs (D), Marian Beladic (D), Jacob Zollner (F) and Lucas Elmer (D).

The Cards have six freshmen that include: Tyson Clark (D), Riley Dikken (D), Marshal Goblirsch (F), Andrew Cotner (D), Austin Gunderson (F) and Camden Cilek (G).

“Tyson and Lucas are two strong hockey players that we look forward to plugging into our team between both offensive and defensive roles,” Stremcha said. “Their knowledge of the game will be a great benefit as they become versatile players in our line-up.”

Eighth-graders include: Michelle Smith (F), Caleb Nelson (F) and Rylan Bisel (F).

“We have a lot of young athletes moving into key roles left by a large class of graduating seniors,” Stremcha said. “They’re bringing a lot of excitement and enthusiasm that will add to our culture at the rink. We have an experienced core group of players returning in all areas and are eager for the 2019-20 season to get under way.”