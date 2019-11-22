The staff of the Activities Department at Divine Providence Community Home was recognized for their efforts.

The staff of the Activities Department at Divine Providence Community Home was recognized for their efforts by receiving the Make Zero Harm Possible award, presented by LeadingAge Minnesota (the largest association of organizations serving Minnesota seniors.)

LeadingAge says this award is presented to “dedicated professionals who demonstrate their commitment to treating seniors with the respect and dignity they deserve and speaking up to prevent harm. Their actions taken every day ensure residents receive safe, quality care, and experience a full life.”

At a special event on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 14, the residents and staff of Divine Providence gathered to celebrate the positive contributions the Activities Department Team has made to the facility and all the people they serve.

Administrator Jayna Groebner said the Activity Team won the award due to their commitment to engage residents in activities they truly enjoy and seek innovative programs.

“They create individualized programs for residents and group activities to spur engagement, fun and participation from all residents,” said Groebner. “They bring in guest entertainers, focus on intergenerational program- ming, and host special events that create a positive experience. They are defined in one word: Awesome!”

Groebner said the Activity Team members are an inspiration for the rest of the staff as they strive to provide the highest quality of life to those they serve.

