The Redwood Valley girls basketball team will look to build on a memorable 2018-19 campaign when it travels to Cedar Mountain Friday night (Nov. 22) for its season opener.

The Cardinals won 19 games a season ago and would make a stunning run to a Section 3AA title and state tournament berth.

The Cardinals will miss the senior trio of Amy Martius, Caitlyn Johnson and Bri Panitzke and also will unfortunately be without the services of standout All-Big South West first teamer Sydney Sommers who suffered a knee injury at the end of the volleyball season.

Sommers averaged 14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 2.8 apg and was clutch in the Cards’ postseason run.

Fellow junior Haley Garman – another All-Big South West first-teamer – will be key for the Cards after surpassing 1,000 career points and leading the team in scoring (18.9 ppg) and rebounding (10.6 rpg).

Juniors Aubree Hicks and Hannah Schjenken shined in the postseason and should be even better this winter along with junior AJ Guggisberg and senior Leah Irlbeck.