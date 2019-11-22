On Friday night and Saturday morning, Watonwan County Human Services provided assistance to those looking to stretch their funds this winter with a winter coat drive.

Over 80 families were served on Friday night alone, and a total of 107 families between the two days. In just their second year hosting the event, the coat drive saw the need for coats go from 180 coats to over 300 this year.

"Our plan will be to host the event again next year as we grew from distributing 180 coats our first year to the 300 this year so there is an obvious need for it," said Katherine Petty.

Along with coats, Human Services also gave out hats, mittens, scarves, and boots.

Next year, the drive will look to collect more children's coats and winter gear.

Businesses and organizations throughout the county set out boxes to collect jackets, or donated monetary funds to buy jackets, or held their own collection and donated what they had gathered.

Check out the St. James Plaindealer Facebook page and website for a full photo gallery of the event.