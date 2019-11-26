During its Nov. 5 meeting, the Redwood Falls city council approved Ordinance 66, which addresses a variety of water-related issues in the city to include addressing what are known as infiltration and inflow issues related to its wastewater program.

The ordinance provides for the inspection of sump pumps and underground pipes in the community in an effort to help reduce the amount of water flowing into the city’s wastewater treatment system.

During that meeting a number of concerned residents were in attendance to raise concerns and ask questions about the ordinance. Those questions have continued coming in, and, as a result, the city has decided to alter what is going to be happening at an upcoming open house event.

According to Keith Muetzel, city administrator, the initial plan was to hold an open house specifically intended for the residents of Zone 1 in the city in an effort to provide them more information prior to the implementation of the first phase of the inspection effort.

While the upcoming open house, which is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 1-7 p.m. at the Redwood Area Community Center, was open to the public, the focus was specifically going to address those Zone 1 residents with opportunities for them to have one-on-one conversations about what is going to be happening.

Now the open house will be open to everyone who wants to come and have their questions answered about the ordinance.

No, added Muetzel, there will not be a formal presentation for the public, but staff from the city and ISG, which is working with the city in the implementation of the ordinance, will be available to talk with those who come to the open house.

The intent of the ordinance is to help address water issues when major flooding occurs in the community.

Muetzel said the city recognizes that many of the situations for residents are going to be unique, and that is why it is so important to ensure each property owner has the information they need to understand why this is happening and how it will impact them.

The public is encouraged to attend this open house.

In other action during its meeting, the city council:

• Adopted an assessment for unpaid costs associated with the razing and removal of materials at 120 East Wyoming. The costs approved are $18,391.30.

• Approved the refinancing of 2011 electric utility revenue bonds. According to Shannon Sweeney of David Drown and Associates, the refinancing will save the city $119,000. The remaining debt is $2,415,000.

– Image courtesy of the City of Redwood Falls Web site