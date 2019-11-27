The state-ranked Redwood Valley girls basketball team used a balanced attack to cruise to a 65-29 rout of Cedar Mountain Nov. 22 in the non-conference season opener for both teams.

The Cardinals (1-0) – ranked ninth in the first Class AA poll – shot a solid 55 percent from the floor (27-of-49) but struggled from the charity stripe (6-of-19).

Junior Haley Garman had a nice night, going 8-of-10 from the floor on the way to 21 points, 13 rebounds and an assist.

Hannah Schjenken added 14 points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists, and Aubree Hicks had 13 points (including a trio of three-pointers), four rebounds and three assists.

AJ Guggisberg had five points, Alexa Steffl added five points and an assist and Payden Beran had three points.

Leah Irlbeck added two points, three rebounds and an assist, and Kate Ahrens had two points and three assists.

The Cardinals are set to host GFW Dec. 2.