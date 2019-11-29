Shop local.

For Anne Johnson, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism executive director in Redwood Falls, this is more than a slogan. It is a way of life, because it has the potential impact not only those who put it into practice, as well as those who benefit from their patronage, but also an entire community.

While shopping locally is something that can be done throughout the year, it is a point of emphasis this time of year and especially during an event known as Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 30.

According to Johnson, a recent study showed that for every $100 that is spent at a local business, $68 remains in the community.

“When you shop at locally owned stores, the money you spend stays within the community,” said Johnson. “Local businesses are more likely to purchase from other local businesses, the local tax base grows and you help your local businesses keep each other growing.”

Johnson said a variety of great things have been planned for Small Business Saturday in the area, with giveaways and incentives.

Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism has been designated a “neighborhood champion” and has access to a number of marketing resources and promotional items to help support activities during Small Business Saturday.

Also, make sure to take a “Saturday Selfie” in participating businesses and post the picture on the Chamber Facebook page to qualify to win prizes, added Johnson.

That day the Chamber is also partnering with Redwood Area Schools and the Dollars for Scholars chapter as part of its Alumni Basketball Tournament and the Nick Verdoes Memorial Alumni Hockey Game.

According to Johnson, since this new event will be held on Small Business Saturday this year, shoppers who make purchases at participating local retail businesses that day will receive an entry ticket to bring to the alumni event for a chance to win $150 in Redwood Area Chamber Bucks.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 as an American Express initiative to encourage consumers to shop small and local during the holiday season.

Sandwiched in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, small businesses stand out thanks in part to the national media attention Small Business Saturday generates, but also in part to the individual efforts small business owners nationwide contribute to make this day one of a kind.

More than 90 million people have participated in Small Business Saturday since its beginning.

Small businesses should be celebrated 365 days of the year, but Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity for small businesses to gain exposure, capitalize on increased sales potential and participate with other businesses in a unified community effort.

Learn more about Small Business Saturday at www.americanexpress.com.

Find out more about what is happening locally by contacting the Chamber at (507) 637-2828, or visit www.redwoodfalls.org.