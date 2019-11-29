Did you know more than 99 percent of employing organizations are small businesses, and of those 95 percent have fewer than 10 employees (Huffpost)?

Small businesses are the lifeblood of communities. They create unique and vibrant communities. When community members shop local, more of their dollars stay in the community allowing local entrepreneurs and business owners to build a community they never want to leave.

Functional Fitness in Redwood Falls wants to do its part in helping local individuals who don’t have physical storefronts but serve the local community. It is opening the doors of the local fitness facility Saturday, Nov. 30 at 700 East Bridge Street in Redwood Falls to create a shopping extravaganza for the local community.

“I got a lot of help and support when I was starting Functional Fitness, and we want to pay it forward to aspiring entrepreneurs in the local area,” said Trevor Wittwer, Functional Fitness owner.

Those who attend will be able to find consultants from BeautyCounter, Norwex, Zyia Active Wear, Pampered Chef, Nails, Ten Creek Range and more.

“Small businesses are what make communities unique. We have been fortunate at Functional Fitness to have tremendous support from the community which allowed us to open our 24-hour location across the street bringing another unique business to the community," added Wittwer. "We want to empower other local entrepreneurs, because when you support entrepreneurs they just keep creating. It’s in their DNA, and those creations just add to the diversity of the community.”

The fitness coaches at Functional Fitness will kick off the event with a free community workout, open to all, at 8 a.m. and a short yoga session at 8:45 a.m. Come for one or stay for both.

Shopping starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

The public is encouraged to keep their holiday shopping local this year.