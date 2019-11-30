Mike Ludewig and Zach Rutscher are the featured senior athletes this week.

Mike Ludewig

Sports/Activities: Football, Musical, FFA.

What defines you? My actions toward other people and how willing I am to help others.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? Time travel.

Where is your favorite place to eat? My grandma’s.

What will you miss the most about high school? Being involved with FFA.

Future Plans? Attend Ridgewater in Willmar to study Ag Business.

Zach Rutscher

Sports/Activities: Football, Basketball, Baseball.

What defines you? Hard-working, friendly, caring, nice, patient, honest, and trustworthy.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? To be able to alter the past.

Where is your favorite place to eat? My favorite place to eat is Buffalo Wild Wings.

What will you miss the most about high school? I will miss the friendships that I have made through the 12 years of school.

Future Plans? Attend Alexandria Technical College for Law Enforcement.