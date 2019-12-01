Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society annual meeting held on Nov. 21.

After a delicious Railway roast beef dinner, the attendees at the Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society annual meeting heard from guest speaker, George Glotzbach of New Ulm. Glotzbach spoke about his family’s ties to Sleepy Eye in the 1930s and 40s. Among other stories, he reminisced about his grandparents, who owned Glotzbach’s menswear store in Sleepy Eye. The store was located where Veteran’s Park is now. Glotzbach told how his parents brought him to visit in Sleepy Eye, every other week for Sunday dinner, at the apartment above the store. The building next door to the west, housed a bakery and apartment above, owned by Glotzbach’s great uncle and aunt. He remembers visiting back and forth between the buildings.

After his grandparents retired and sold the store building, it became the Red Owl grocery store — a business establishment still remembered by some of today’s residents.

At a brief business meeting, Deb Moldaschel and Judy Remus were re-elected to the board of directors. President Randy Krzmarzick announced his term was up he did not seek re-election.

Museum director Deb Joramo reported on Legacy grants received to purchase a micro-film reader and films of old Sleepy Eye newspapers. She said the Depot Museum was closed for the winter, but would open on Dec. 13, 14, and 15 to host Santa Claus as part of the Elves Christmas Village event.

The board will meet in January to elect officers and plan events for 2020.