The Redwood Valley gymnastics team will kick off its regular season with a big rivalry match-up Tuesday (Dec. 3) at home against Jackson County Central.

A season ago the Cardinals were narrowly defeated by the Huskies in the regular season and finished fourth overall at the Section 3A meet (hosted by Redwood Valley) with a score 131.15.

Head Coach Kelsi Limoges returns a strong group of gymnasts led by senior Emma Stevenson.

A season ago Stevenson finished second in the All-Around at the Section 3A meet (34.55) and then went on to state and placed in the top 25 with a season best 34.6625. She was 16th on beam (9.225) and had a season high on floor (9.125).

Junior Riley Franklin also returns after earning a trip to state on bars a season ago. Franklin placed fifth at the Section 3A meet with a score of 8.4 and is a strong All-Arounder.

Eighth-grader Avery Wilson is back after a strong seventh-grade campaign that saw her lead the Cardinals in the All-Around in several meets.

Seniors Carlath Berry, Hailey Mohr and Sidney Beran are all veterans who will provide depth along with juniors Cece Hartle and Mikayla Opatz.

The Cardinals also have some good young talent in sophomore Ellie Mertens, freshman Ella Stoneberg and eighth-graders McKenna Flinn, Olivia Klabunde and Olivia Stoterau. Fellow Eighth-grader Mila Jenniges had a nice seventh-grade campaign but will miss the season due to injury.