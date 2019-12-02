It’s time to pull together all the year-end tax documents and enter a bunch of numbers in hopes of getting a refund.

For low- to moderate-income families, who can’t afford tax preparation fees, United Community Action Partnership (UCAP) is offering free tax preparation clinics in Hutchinson, Jackson, Marshall, Redwood Falls, Willmar and Windom, but it takes a lot of people to make it happen.

“Our tax clinics are volunteer driven,” said Michelle Jensen, UCAP’s family services manager. “They can’t happen without the help of people in our communities.”

UCAP offers tax clinics in partnership with the United Way of Southwest Minnesota, United Way of West Central Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Revenue, the Internal Revenue Service, the IJ Burich Family Foundation and other community partners to ensure tax payers receive their full tax credits and refunds.

People don’t need tax knowledge to volunteer.

“We provide training so that anyone can become an IRS certified tax preparer,” Jensen said, “but we also need volunteers to greet people and help make sure they are prepared for their appointment.”

Training for the volunteer tax site positions are scheduled to take place in several locations throughout the month of January.

Anyone who is interested in learning more can contact Jensen. Tax clinics have been growing over the last several years, and that trend is expected to continue this year.

Jensen hopes enough people will step forward this year to keep up with the demand.

“A few hours of someone’s time can, literally, put thousands of dollars back into the households that need it most,” said Jensen.

If you are interested in learning more about the program or would like to sign up to volunteer, contact Jensen by calling (507) 847-2632 ext. 3102 or via e-mail at taxstaff@unitedcapmn.org.

United Community Action Partnership is a non-profit organization that strives to help low and moderate income families improve their lives and move out of poverty.

Learn more at unitedcapmn.org.