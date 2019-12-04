Bernard Edward Borene, age 74, of Portland, OR, formerly of Northfield, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his home. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home and will continue at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield.

Borene was born on March 8, 1945, in Montevideo, the son of Harry J. and Iola B. (Lanes) Borene. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1963, from the University of Minnesota in 1967, and from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1970.

On August 26, 1967, Borene married Julie A. Zelenka of New Prague, and they had three sons, Steven, Mark, and Matthew. They later divorced.

On October 15, 1988, he married Linda Hughes Kempen. With the marriage, he gained a stepdaughter, Kimberly.

After law school, Borene served one year as a District Court law clerk in Faribault. Thereafter, he moved to Northfield and practiced law there for thirteen years with the law firm of Lampe, Fossum, Jacobson, Borene and Crow. In 1984, he was appointed as a judge by then Governor Rudy Perpich, and he served for 26 years as a district judge in the Third Judicial District of Minnesota, with chambers in Faribault. After retirement in 2010, he continued to work part-time as a “senior judge” in numerous counties for five years.

Borene loved to travel. He and Linda traveled to the major six continents, including more than 57 countries. Borene was a member of the Church of St. Dominic and sang in the church choir. He was a member of the Northfield Jaycees, the Northfield Lions Club, the Northfield Senior Center, the Northfield Troubadours, the Rice County, Fifth District, and Minnesota State Bar Associations, and the Golden Dragons boating group in Portland.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Linda; three sons, Steven (Kristine) of Onalaska, WI, Mark (Sara) of Northfield, Matthew (Mindee) of Andover; his stepdaughter Kimberly (Greg) Haugen of Baldwin, WI; grandchildren Josephine (20), Abigail (18), Nicholas (16), Claire (15), James (14), Lillian (11), Adeline (10), Samuel (10), Elizabeth (8), and William (6); a sister, Benay (Rick) Jaeger of Surprise, AZ, other family members, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the Northfield Senior Center, the Church of St. Dominic, or the Northfield Community Action Center.

Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home.