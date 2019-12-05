For the 17th straight year, the St. James Thanksgiving blood drive was a success.

A total of 180 people gave blood at the St. James Armory, traveling from all over the state, and even out of state, to donate. The goal of the day was 186 units of blood.

The Thanksgiving Day blood drive is the only in the region (Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and parts of Iowa), and one of the only ones throughout the country.

The drive started with Deb Anderson 17 years ago, and, with the 180 units this year, the drive has donated a total of 2,896 units of blood to date.

"It's something that I can do that doesn't cost anything," said Amber Swing of the American Red Cross. "There's just the joy of knowing that you're helping someone. It's the whole Thanksgiving feeling. It's a time for family and giving thanks."

Next year's drive will likely send the drive to over 3,000 units of blood donated. Thanksgiving is on November 26th in 2020.