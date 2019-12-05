Christine Ann Osier (Harris) age 70, of Brooklyn Center passed away at home Sunday morning November 24, 2019 from complications related to diabetes. She was surrounded by family. Services will be at the Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church in Hanley Falls, Minnesota on December 7th 2019 at 1 P.M.

Chris was born July 10, 1949 to Harold and Sylvia (Marriott) Harris. She was baptized and confirmed at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church. Chris graduated from Hanley Falls High School and went on to Abbott Nursing School to become a Registered Nurse (RN). Chris became a nurse because she had a passion for helping others. Many of her 44 nursing years were spent in long term care where she loved taking care of the residents.

Chris married David on May 15, 1982. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their lake home near Aitkin, MN. Chris liked to fish, travel, read and loved going to the casino. She also enjoyed quilting with the Shepherd of the Lake quilting group in Garrison, Minnesota. After retirement Chris and Dave spent time in California and Arizona in the winter months.

Chris is survived by her husband of 37 years David Osier; sister, Angela Harris; her three daughters, Jenny (John Grosz) O'Sullivan, Becky (Kevin) Halberg, and Beth (Craig) Balcer; and her precious grandsons, Orlo, Owen, Doyle, and Duncan, and numerous family and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by her father Harold Harris, mother Sylvia (Marriott) Harris, and brother Keith “Hud” Harris.

Memorials can be sent to the American Diabetes Association in her name.