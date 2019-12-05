The Wabasso Area Commercial Club is proud to announce the fifth annual Winterfest celebration which will be held this Friday evening (Dec. 6).

The purpose of this event is to promote the business of the club’s members while offering a fun night of holiday cheer in the community.

Since its inception in 2015, the celebration has grown in popularity and is an event the public won’t want to miss. This year, those who attend will find activities for all ages.

Young children may visit ECFE’s hosting of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Wabasso Public School and enjoy a holiday movie at the Wabasso Public Library.

The young at heart may enjoy open house events located throughout the Wabasso Area where member businesses may be offering special promotions, food and beverages.

While out and about, attendees can take a sleigh ride through town to view holiday lights and enjoy the live entertainment on Main Street. A tree lighting ceremony, complete with carolers will take place at 7 p.m. followed by the Torchlight Parade.

After the parade, one can stop by the Wabasso Community Center for socializing, more live entertainment, children’s activities and a special visit by the guests of honor – Santa and Mrs. Claus.

To encourage patronage at all participating businesses, guests may choose to pick up a “BINGO” card at Integrity Bank that evening. Present the card at each business visited.

Following the parade, completed cards can be redeemed for a free beverage at the Wabasso Community Center. Door prizes will also be awarded at that time. The commercial club invites any person or group to participate in the Torchlight Parade.

Interested parties should contact the club at wabassoacc@gmail.com for more information or to register a parade unit. More detailed information about Winterfest can be viewed at www.facebook.com/Wabasso-Commercial-Club.