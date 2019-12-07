The Redwood County Board of Commissioners held its Truth in Taxation public meeting Nov. 26, and following that meeting the board officially certified the property tax levy for 2020.

The adjusted tax levy amount that was approved by the commissioners for next year is $12,959,508 which reflects a 3.6 percent increase over the 2019 adjusted tax levy of $12,506, 121.

The levy includes $7,161,853 in the revenue fund, as well as $2,732,278 in the human services fund. The levy also includes $220,811 in the public health fund, $1,795,000 in the road and bridge fund and $1.1 million in the building fund.

The debt service fund levy is for $551,341, with the property tax levy for the regional library fund at $109,323.

During the Nov. 26 meeting, the county board also approved the budget for 2020, which includes total anticipated revenues of $27,408,760 and total anticipated expenses of $37,820,884.

The majority of the difference between the 2020 revenues and expenses is an anticipated building fund expense increase of $8.9 million