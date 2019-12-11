A vehicle driver and a passenger escaped injury on Tuesday, Dec. 10 when the vehicle collided with a train in rural Fosston, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The call came in at 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and 360th Ave. SE. A Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train engineered by Steven Burris, 50, of Topeka, Kansas was westbound on the tracks when it collided with a 2013 Ford pickup driven by Todd Jevning, 52, of Fosston. There was a 17-year-old male passenger in the vehicle as well.

Minor damage was reported to both the train and the pickup.

Essentia Ambulance and the Fosston Fire Department assisted.