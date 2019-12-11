They’re treated at the scene and released to their parents

A Fisher School District school bus left the road and entered a ditch Tuesday, Dec. 10 and three students on board suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The call came in from the area of the intersection of 225th St. SW and 390th Ave. SW. Twelve students in all were on the bus. The injured students were ages 7, 8 and 9. They were treated by Altru Ambulance paramedics and East Grand Forks firefighters and were then released to family members.

The driver of the bus was Ken Robinson, 51, of Fisher.

Alcohol was not a factor.

The investigation continues.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.