You all know I am not much of a socialite, and if I had the choice I would stay at home.

Yet, as I look at my December calendar I know there will be few chances for me to just sit back and relax in the confines of my chair watching a Christmas movie marathon.

I get that, and even though I often drag my feet I can admit that being with people this time of the year really does help to make the season brighter.

For me, the events that are taking place, or have already been held, provide the chance to get in the right mood for the holidays.

So, with that in mind, I hope to see you at a few of these events, or at least to take a look at some of the photos you took that capture the moments where you are and I can’t be.

If you do see me, stop and say hello.

…

I hope you are planning to attend one of the Wreaths Across the Redwood Area ceremony this Saturday (Dec. 14). The event starts at 12 p.m. and is typically done in less than half an hour.

I really enjoy being at these programs, regardless of the weather, because it is one way I can say thanks to all of you who have made my life, and the lives of my loved ones so much better.

Thanks in advance for your service.

…

If you did not take in the Reede Gray holiday concert this past Friday afternoon, you missed a good one. I thoroughly enjoyed all of the programs and concerts I have attended this fall, and I am already looking forward to watching more of them next year.

…

If your church is hosting a Sunday School Christmas program in the coming days, or even if you have already had one, please send me any photos you have from that event.

I would love to publish a bunch of those pictures of local kids dressed up like shepherds, angels, Magi, Mary and Joseph, baby Jesus and the animals. Send them to my e-mail address. (Please be sure to identify the kids in the photos, too).

…

I want to encourage you to make a donation to one of the many giving opportunities this time of the year.

The Salvation Army bell ringers are out collecting to help local people in need.

The annual Freezin’ for Food drive continues through tomorrow afternoon (Dec. 13). I know there are many others taking place in the community and across the region.

Give to make life better for others, and know it will be good for you.

…

I am pretty sure I have shared with you in the past about a unique event that takes place at Southwest Minnesota State University each December.

Known as “Tuba Christmas,” this program celebrates the low brass instruments in a band (i.e. the tuba, baritone, euphonium, trombone, etc.), and the people who play are always entertaining.

A concert is being held at the university starting at 1 p.m. in the upper level of the student center.

There is no charge to attend.

I hope to see you there.

…

The Krause clan will also be taking in a local Christmas Eve service Dec. 24. While we as a family are still discussing where we will go to celebrate the birth of the Savior, you can be sure that will be a priority for us.

Will it be for you, too?