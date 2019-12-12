‘Tis the season of hope, and of giving. ‘Tis the season of doing nice things for those who are less fortunate. ‘Tis the season of being kind to those whom we may not even know.



Four years ago, the Montevideo Police De­part­ment, along with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Clara City Police Department, the Minnesota DNR, and the Minnesota State Patrol, initiated the local Shop With a Cop program.



This year, the various law enforcement agencies partnered with Runnings Fleet and Farm, who graciously hosted this year’s event on Monday evening at the Runnings store in Montevideo.



Even though the weather was bone-chilling outside, Runnings was filled with holiday warmth and good cheer as a large number of local law enforcement members spent the evening shopping for Christmas presents with a dozen area children.



Montevideo Chief of Police Ken Schule was very grateful to the many people who donated money for this year’s Shop With a Cop event. He said: “Due to the generous donations received this year, we were able ot provide an opportunity for seven children from the Montevideo School District, and five children from the MACCRAY School District, to shop for Christmas presents!”



According to Schule, $2,505 was raised for this year’s Shop With a Cop event. “The generosity of our local community members is amazing!” he said.



Schule explained how the event works. “The purpose of the event is to foster positive relationships between youth and law enforcement officers,” he said. “Young kids, kindergarten through sixth grade, are selected each year during the end-of-the-year holiday season to shop at one of the local area stores to purchase gifts for members of their immediate families.”



Of course, it wouldn’t be Shop With a Cop without officers taking the time to go shopping with the kids. “One to two kids are assigned to each officer, and each child is given a small amount of money to spend on gifts,” Schule said. “The officers then accompany the kids as they shop for gifts, and they assist the kids in selecting appropriate gifts for each of their family members.”



The officers and kids had a great time shopping together during the event, but there was more to do than just purchase presents. Schule said: “After everyone had finished shopping, the children ate pizza, wrapped their gifts, and continued to enjoy spending time with the officers!”



This year’s Shop With a Cop event was a great success, thanks to the generous community donations and the officers of the many law enforcement agencies who took part in it. “There was lots of smiles all around,” said Schule, “and that’s what it’s all about!”