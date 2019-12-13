A number of Redwood area churches have scheduled programs to tell the Christmas story, with the children of those congregations taking center stage to share the message of the birth of Jesus.

What follows is a list of those upcoming programs:

• The children of First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls will present “Sing a Song of Christmas” Dec. 15 at 10:15 a.m.

• The Evangelical Free Church of Redwood Falls will host a Christmas program entitled “Chosen Too” Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.

• Cornerstone Christian Church in Redwood Falls will host a Kids Club Christmas program Dec. 18, with a meal at 5:45 p.m. and the program at 6:45 p.m.

• First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls will hold a children’s Christmas program Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. The children will also perform prelude music starting at 10:15 a.m.

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will host a children’s Christmas program Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will hold children’s Christmas services Dec. 22 at 4 p.m., with refreshments to follow and Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. The theme of the program is “See What Great Love.”

• The Living Word church Christmas program is Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at the church in Redwood Falls.

• Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls is hosting a Christmas program Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. The theme is “Jesus, the Light of the World.”

• The Redwood Falls Assembly of God Church will host a Christmas program Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

• The Echo Alliance Church in Echo children’s program will be Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The program is entitled “Christmas Hope: From the Manger to the Cross.” Refreshments will follow the program.

• Grace Lutheran Church in Belview will hold a Sunday school program Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. The theme is “From Heaven Above to Earth I Come.”

• A joint Sunday school program for Our Savior’s Lutheran and Rock Dell Lutheran churches in the Belview area will be held Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at Rock Dell.

• A program will be held Dec. 15 starting at 9:30 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church in Danube.

• A program will be held Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia.

• Middle Creek Methodist Church will host a program Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

• Bethany Lutheran Church in rural Morgan (near Gilfillan) will hold a program Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

• A children’s service will be held Dec. 24 starting at 5 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Vesta.

• A children’s service will be held Dec. 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Renville will host a Sunday school program Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

• Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Milroy will host a children’s Christmas program Dec. 15 at 8:45 a.m.

• Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan will host a Christmas program Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso will host a Christmas program Dec. 15 at 8:45 a.m.

• Sundown Lutheran Church near Springfield will host a Little Christmas Eve worship Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the program of their choice to celebrate the Christmas season and to hear it from the perspective of local children.