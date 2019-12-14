50 years ago

December 1969

• Patrick Bestick, 18, of Redwood Falls suffered neck injuries when duel wheels from a Morton district school bus came loose and smashed into the front of Bestick’s 1961 Ford Ranchero on Highway 71.

• A first for the Minnesota Inventors Congress: the organizers received a query letter from a Hong Kong inventor wanting information about displaying his works in Redwood Falls in 1970.

• The city council heard a suggestion that extra auxiliary police officers be stationed downtown on evenings when there are dances at the Armory, due to “problems.” Six tickets for various infractions had been issued the evening of the previous dance. City attorney Paul Ter Steeg suggested an extra patrol car stay downtown in case of arrests requiring testimony.

• The city council voted to set up a new sign for the Redwood Falls airport after the previous sign was removed due to Highway 19/71 reconstruction.

• A Bemidji man wrote an indignant letter to the Gazette after being pulled over for driving 40 mph in a 30 mph zone on Highway 19/71 through Redwood Falls, accusing the police department of deliberately hiding squad cars in strategic spots to catch unwary drivers.

• An 18-ton snow plow slid sideways about 150 feet halfway down a wooded bank on the old road down to North Redwood and had to be lifted out with a heavy construction crane. Snowplow operator Romain (Red) Seaman said he had no plans to plow the old road down to North Redwood ever again.

25 years ago

December 1994

• The city council approved the Redwood Falls Hospital purchase of a home at 400 Veda Drive for $92,700 as a hedge against future needs for hospital expansion.

• Organizers celebrated the first pounding-in of the first nail of the remodeling effort to turn the old REM home into Johnson Park Place senior housing.

• Jackpot Junction Casino pledged $100,000 toward planned upgrades at the Redwood Falls airport.

10 years ago

December 2009

• The Tatanka Arts group had raised about two-thirds of the $15,000 it needed to create a new park area in downtown Redwood Falls.

• The new “Welcome to Redwood Falls” sign by the airport was installed several days later than planned because of a blizzard.

• Five area veterans set out wreaths at the Redwood Falls veterans memorial as the county joined the “Wreaths Across America” movement.

• The Redwood Falls Police Department installed laptop computers in three squad cars, so officers could access information directly from the Internet instead of having to ask a dispatcher to look it up.