On Monday, the St. James school board met for their regular December meeting.

Courtney Brey presented a slide show of the school's truth in taxation report.

The general education formula allowance from the state is $6,438 per pupil and levy $724 per pupil unit in local optional revenue, but a change in the levy doesn't mean a change in the budget. The budget is limited by state set revenue formulas.

The revenue total for this year's budget is $17,330,608. The general fund accounts for 78% of that. Foodservice is 5%, community ed fund is 6%, and debt services account for 11%.

Expenditures for this year's budget come out to $13,508,927. Regular instruction is 46% of the fund, vocational is 2%, special education is 13%, instructional support is 4%, people support services is 10%, lights and buildings are 14%, administration is 6% and district support services is 5%.

72% of the general fund expenditure is wages and benefits.

The general fund adjustment was a $226,116 decrease

State aid accounts for 83% of the general fund.

The final item of discussion was endorsing the football schedule proposal discussed at a meeting the previous Monday.

The board heard from parents both for and against the decision. Those for the decision applauded the efforts of the administration and coaches, with the understanding that something needed to be done as a program. Those against the decision were frustrated with a lack of communication, as the option that was selected was not discussed or presented at previous meetings and discussions with parents.

Also discussed was the progress made with the youth program. Head coach Jon Wilson said the numbers were stabilizing, and that the program will have to find ways to keep current players and recruit new players.

Other items:

- Certify 2020 final property tax levy

- Authorize Becky Cselovszki, Superintendent, to enter into contractual agreements on behalf of the district for the Life Skills Behavioral Health and Wellness Grant

- Approve Leave of Absence for Paula Janzen

- Approval to purchase snow removal equipment. Board passed a purchase for a 5056E Utility John Deere tractor. Including purchases of a pusher and larger bucket, the price is $51,000.

- Approve the WBWF report

The next school board meeting is scheduled for January 13th.