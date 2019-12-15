The boys played their home opener, at the New Ulm Civic Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, pleasing the home fans with a nice 6-2 win over Worthington.

The Eagles boys hockey game in Litchfield, scheduled for Nov. 26, was postponed to Dec. 7 due to Litchfield’s football team playing in the state tournament.

The boys played their home opener, at the New Ulm Civic Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, pleasing the home fans with a nice 6-2 win over Worthington. AJ Arneson scored in the first period.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Eagles traveled to Marshall and came home with a 3-2 win in overtime. Marshall scored the first two goals of the game, one in the first and one in second, before the Eagles answered with a late second period goal and another to tie it up in the third — holding Marshall scoreless. AJ Arneson scored the winning overtime goal, assisted by Jace Addy and Ethan O’Connor.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Eagles finally made that trip to Litchfield to take on the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The boys were handed a 4-2 loss and looked forward to hosting the Cardinals of Redwood Valley on Dec. 10.

Next up for the Eagles is another home game, against Fairmont, on Thursday, Dec. 12 (7 p.m., after the girls game.)

Next week the boys travel to Waseca on Dec. 17 and to Rochester Lourdes on the 21st. They play in the Fergus Falls tournament Dec. 26-28.