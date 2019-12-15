The Redwood Valley gymnastics team cruised to its first win of the season Dec. 6 with a 132.75-105 road victory over host St. James.

The Cardinals were led by senior Emma Stevenson who captured the All-Around with a score of 34.95.

Avery Wilson would finish second (32.825), Riley Franklin was third (32.5) and Hailey Mohr finished fourth (31.7).

Stevenson was first on vault (9.0) and beam (9.075) and second on floor (8.875). Franklin finished first on bars (8.0), was second on vault (8.65) and beam (8.35) and placed fifth on floor (7.5). Wilson was first on floor (8.95), third on bars (7.75) and beam (7.85) and fourth on vault (8.25). Mohr finished second on bars (7.9), third on vault (8.45) and floor (7.725) and fourth on beam (7.625).

In JV competition, the Cardinals won 107.5-48.6. Taylor Klabunde was first on bars (6.7) and beam (6.4), third on floor (7.2) and fourth on vault (7.55). McKenna Flinn was first on vault (8.2) and second on beam (6.25), Ellie Mertens was first on floor (7.8), Ella Stoneberg finished third on both vault (8.0) and beam (6.1), Lizzie Guggisberg was second on floor (7.5), Cecilia Hartle was second on vault (8.1) and Olivia Stoterau finished second on bars (5.9) and fourth on both beam (6.0) and floor (6.9).

The Cards hosted RTR and New Ulm Dec. 10 in a triangular and would defeat RTR 125.7-107.225 but would fall to New Ulm who scored a 130.425.

Wilson would finish second in the All-Around with a score of 33.45, and Franklin placed third with a 31.95. Wilson was first on vault (8.55), second on floor (8.9), third on beam (8.4) and fourth on bars (7.6). Franklin was second on beam (8.7) and fourth on both floor (8.2) and vault (8.4). Mikayla Opatz was fifth on bars (7.475).

In JV competition, Flinn was first on bars (7.5) and second on vault, and Klabunde finished first on vault (8.1) and was second in the All-Around.