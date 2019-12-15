On Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, a Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down near St. Cloud, killing St. James High School graduate and National Guard soldier, James Rogers.

Rogers, 28, was born in Madelia and graduated from St. James in 2010. In his time at St. James High School, Rogers was active in tennis, theater, and more.

“James always was willing to help and mentor younger kids in our tennis program,” said tennis coach Les Zellmann. “He had the personality that younger kids would attract to. James would have been a state tournament player in his senior year, but needed to go basic training the day after graduation.”

“He was always pleasant, courteous, engaged, and curious,” said drama teacher Sandy Sunde. “A love of information fed his curiosity, and he delighted in sharing new-found knowledge. I remember him bouncing into class asking, ‘Hey, Mrs. Sunde, did you know...?’ In theater, he would try anything, do anything to make a scene fun. He had an impish spirit — one who delighted in making people laugh. Working with James was good for the soul.”

Rogers enlisted in 2009, prior to graduation, and achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2, completing a deployment to Kuwait in May.

According to a story in the Star Tribune, Rogers’ buddies nicknamed him “Little Known Fact James” because he reveled in sharing tidbits of information with his fellow soldiers.

“He was as good of a friend as you could ask for, and was as loyal as they come,” said friend Joel Carlson. “He was always able to see the positive side of anything. He was, and always will be like a brother to me, and will never be replaced.”

Also killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord and Sergeant Kort Plantenberg.

A moment of silence for the soldiers was held prior to the Paul Krueger Wrestling Classic in St. James on Saturday morning.

“They paid the ultimate price in their service to Minnesota and to the United States of America,” said Governor Tim Walz in a statement. “Words will never ease the pain of this tragic loss and the state of Minnesota is forever in the debt of these warriors.”