During the week of Dec. 2, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the country, donated a total of $15,000 to food banks across the Midwest. The organization collaborated with local food shelf locations in 16 communities in which it operates, to provide pork certificates to those in need, which included a donation to the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

“At Christensen Farms, we are proud to serve the noble purpose of providing safe, nutritious pork to families across the country,” said Amber Portner, Christensen Farms communications manager. “It is our hope that this donation will help provide families in the communities we operate, a delicious pork meal this holiday season, including right here in Redwood Falls.”

Headquartered in Sleepy Eye, Christensen Farms has pork production operations located near the Redwood Falls area. In this region, it employs more than 100 people and manages contract partnerships with local farmers, who all help to support and achieve the mission of Christensen Farms.

“For many families in the midwest and throughout the country, putting food on the table can be a daily challenge,” said Cindy Mumme, Redwood Falls Area Food Shelf coordinator. “Providing a key source of protein is not just a daily luxury, it is essential. We are grateful for the generosity of organizations like Christensen Farms, who look for ways to give back and help their neighbors – especially during the holidays.”

The following Minnesota communities and food banks received pork vouchers from Christensen Farms this holiday season: Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf in Sleepy Eye; New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf in New Ulm; Springfield Area Food Shelf in Springfield; We Care Project Food Shelf in Morgan; Kitchen Table - Marshall Food Shelf of Marshall; Redwood Area Food Shelf in Redwood Falls and the Manna Food Pantry in Worthington.

Christensen Farms is one of the largest, family-owned pork producers in the United States, marketing approximately 3 million hogs per year.

The Redwood Area Food Shelf is located in Redwood Falls. Its mailing address is: PO Box 352, Redwood Falls, MN 56283.

The food shelf serves the area communities of Vesta, Echo, Belview, Morton, Franklin, Fairfax, Delhi and Redwood Falls. Currently it serves 150-160 families every month.