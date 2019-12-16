She believes it is clear that what the president did was illegal.

A Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota says she supports the articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump.

Angie Craig, who represents a suburban Twin Cities district that Trump narrowly carried in 2016, announced her decision on Sunday.

Craig says in an open letter to her constituents that she concluded that "it is clear from the testimony and the report delivered to Congress that the President attempted to coerce a foreign government into investigating his political rival by withholding congressionally appropriated military assistance to a foreign ally."

Another Minnesota Democrat, veteran Rep. Collin Peterson, who faces a tough re-election fight in a heavily pro-Trump district if he runs again, remains undecided on the articles of impeachment.

Otherwise, support for impeachment within Minnesota's congressional delegation breaks down along party lines, with Democratic Reps. Betty McCollum, Dean Phillips and Ilhan Omar backing it, and Republican Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber opposed.