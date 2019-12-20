Both teams keep winning!

The Eagles’ girls and boys hockey teams hosted Fairmont, in a pair of lop-sided wins on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The girls played the early game, and outshot the Fairmont Cardinals 71-3, in their 7-0 shutout win.

Eagles girls 7 Fairmont 0

Fairmont managed to hold the Eagles to just one goal in the first period — an unassisted goal by Molly Scheid — and bullet in four during the second and two more in third period.

Scoring in the 2nd period: Maddie O’Connor, assisted by Julia Helget and Brooke Arneson; two more by Scheid—the first assisted by Jayda Helget and Alexa Steffl, the second by Jayda Helget; Julia Helget, assisted by McKenna Strong and O’Connor.

Scoring in the third period: Julia Helget, assisted by Steffl; Scheid, for the hat trick plus one, assisted by Jayda Helget and Morgan Klein.

The Eagles girls hosted Waseca Dec. 17, stats not available at press time (But it was a 12-0 win for the Eagles.) They travel to All Seasons Arena to face Mankato West on Dec. 19 (tonight) and play in a tournament in Sartell Dec. 26 and 27.

Eagle boys 10 Fairmont 0

The Eagle boys also handed the Fairmont Cardinals a thumping after the girls game on Dec. 12. They won 10-0, outshooting Fairmont 54-11. Scoring for the Eagles was a real team effort, with nine players contributing the 10 goals.

Eagle boys 6 Redwood Valley 0

For the Fairmont game, the Eagle boys were coming off a 6-0 shutout win over the Cardinals of Redwood Valley on Dec. 10. The Eagles scored three goals in first period and three in the third.

The boys traveled to Waseca on Dec. 17, for a 4-3 win; and play at Rochester Lourdes on the 21st and in the Fergus Falls tournament, Dec. 26-28.