The Redwood Valley Cardinals rolled to the team title Dec. 14 at the Snowflake Invitational in St. James.

The Cardinal gymnasts finished with a team score of 131.725 to easily outdistance second place Luverne (126.975) in the five-team event.

Eighth-grader Avery Wilson captured the All-Around with a score of 33.7, edging Ella Reisdorfer of Luverne (33.325). She was first on beam (8.675), third on vault (8.775) and floor (8.4) and fifth on bars (7.85).

Riley Franklin finished fifth in All-Around with a score of 31.3. She was second on vault (9.0) and seventh on beam (7.65).

Emma Stevenson did not compete in the All-Around but was first on vault (9.075).

Hailey Mohr was fourth on bars (7.95) and fifth on beam (7.9), Ellie Mertens was seventh on vault (8.65), Sidney Beran finished seventh on floor (7.675), Cecelia Hartle tied for seventh on bars (7.65) and Mikayla Opatz was ninth on beam (7.45).

The Cardinals traveled to Luverne Dec. 13 and would take down a Big South Conference foe 131.9-127.6.

Luverne would capture the floor (33.05-32.225), but Redwood Valley would win on all three other events.

Wilson was first on bars (8.375), second on beam (9.0), tied for fourth on floor (8.1) and added an 8.2 on vault.

Franklin was third in the All-Around with a score of 33.45. She was second on vault (9.15), bars (8.125) and floor (8.2) and fifth on beam (7.85).

Stevenson captured the vault (9.175) and beam (9.325) in impressive fashion.

Mertens was fourth on vault (8.6) and added a 7.825 on floor, Opatz was fourth on bars (7.65) and added a 7.65 on beam and Mohr scored an 8.25 on vault, a 7.35 on beam, a 7.05 on floor and a 7.0 on bars.

Beran added an 8.1 on floor and Hartle a 7.55 on bars.

The Cardinal JV took down Luverne 112.15-109.

McKenna Flinn captured the All-Around with a 28.3, Taylor Klabunde was second (28.05) and Olivia Stoterau placed third (27.05).

The Cards cruised to a 130.65-113.975 win Dec. 17 over visiting Marshall.

Wilson (33.35) captured the All-Around over teammates Franklin (31.475) and Mohr (31.35). Wilson was first on beam (8.5), second on floor (8.425) and third on both vault (8.675) and bars (7.75).

Franklin finished second on vault (8.75), fourth on beam (7.575), fifth on bars (7.65) and seventh on floor (7.325). Emma Stevenson captured the vault (8.825) and floor (8.5) and was second on beam (8.35).

Mohr was first on bars (7.85) followed by Opatz (7.8). Opatz added a third on beam (8.1), Mohr was fifth on beam (7.575) and floor (7.575) and sixth on vault (8.35). Beran added a fourth on floor (7.625) and Mertens was fourth on vault (8.525).

Flinn led the JV team to a win with a first-place finish in the All-Around (28.4). Lizzie Guggisberg was second, Stoterau third and Klabunde fourth.