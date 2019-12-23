The Christmas season is full of traditions.

For many, that includes the celebration of the reason for the season – the birth of Jesus.

Congregations around the world will open their doors this coming Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 24-25) for the public inviting them to “come and worship Christ the newborn king.”

What follows is a list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services being held at area churches:

• Christ’s Victory Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls is hosting a Christmas Eve service starting at 4:30 p.m.

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will host Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4, 5:30 and 11 p.m., with a Christmas Day worship service at 10 a.m.

• First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m., with a Christmas Eve dinner following the service.

• The Evangelical Free Church of Redwood Falls will host a Christmas Eve service starting at 4 p.m.

• First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m., with a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

• Living Word Church of Redwood Falls will host a Christmas holiday dinner Dec. 29 following its 10 a.m. worship service.

• Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• Redwood Falls Assembly of God Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m.

• Cornerstone Christian Church in Redwood Falls will host a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.

• St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls will host a Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m., with a Christmas Day Mass at 9:30 a.m.

• Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan will host a Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m.

• St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso will host a Christmas Eve Mass beginning at 6 p.m.

• St. Mathias’ Lutheran Church in Wanda will hold a Christmas Eve Mass at 9 p.m.

• St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaforth will host a Christmas Day Mass beginning at 9 a.m.

• Echo Alliance Church in Echo will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service starting at 5 p.m.

• A Christmas Eve service is being held at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo at 6:30 p.m., with a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Vesta will host a Christmas Eve service starting at 5 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.

• A Christmas Eve candlelight service is being held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Belview at 4 p.m.

• Rock Dell Lutheran Church in rural Belview is hosting a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.

• Grace Lutheran Church in Belview is hosting a Christmas Eve carol sing at 3:45 p.m. followed by a candlelight service at 4 p.m. A Christmas Day carol sing begins at 9:45 a.m., with a service at 10 a.m.

• Word of Life Lutheran Church in Belview will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Morgan will hold a Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.

• Morgan United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve service starting at 6 p.m.

• St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Franklin will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 7:30 p.m.

• A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Evan at 7 p.m.

• Bethany Lutheran Church near Gilfillan is holding a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• Zion United Methodist Church in Danube will host a Christmas Eve service beginning at 5 p.m.

• A Christmas Eve service will be held starting at 7 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Flora Township will host Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols at 5 p.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Danube will host Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Renville is holding a Christmas Day worship service at 9 a.m.

• Zion Lutheran Church in Morton will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 7 p.m., with a Christmas Day worship service at 9:15 a.m.

• Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.

• Trinity Lutheran Church in Willow Lake Township will host a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.

• A Christmas Eve worship service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Milroy at 6 p.m.

• Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan will hold a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.

• Sundown Lutheran Church near Springfield will host a Christmas Day worship service at 10:30 a.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso will host a Christmas Eve service starting at 4 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the Christmas Eve or Christmas Day worship service of their choice this holiday season.

- Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain