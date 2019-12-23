The Redwood Valley Cardinal girls ended a two-game skid with a 57-37 thumping of host Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Dec. 19 in a non-conference match-up.

The Cardinals (4-4) led by just three at the half - 21-18 – but outscored the Panthers 36-19 in the second half to pull away for the victory.

The Panthers shot just 26 percent from the floor and committed 21 turnovers in the loss.

Haley Garman had a solid double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds, and Hannah Schjenken added 17 points and three boards.

Aubree Hicks finished with 15 points and four rebounds, AJ Guggisberg added five points, Kate Ahrens had two points and two boards and Payden Beran added two points and one rebound.

The Cardinals traveled to Luverne Dec. 20 and will take part in the Willmar Tournament beginning Dec. 26.