In July 2018, the dancers who participate in the Redwood area Just For Kix program received some good news.

A plan was being put together that would result in those dancers who were interested making a trip to Florida to perform at the Outback Bowl.

According to Ann Vote, who was leading the local program at that time, the excitement level was pretty high.

The momentum began to build as the dancers starting plans to fund their trip.

In the ensuing months, those girls, along with some of their family members, worked diligently to find ways to make the trip possible. After all of that hard work, the day has come.

This Saturday (Dec. 28) a group of 21 dancers from the area, along with their chaperones and a few extra family members, will board a plane to fly south to Tampa, Fla. where they will have the experience of a lifetime as they perform in front of thousands of college football game attendees, as well as tens of thousands of others watching the game across the nation.

“The girls are very excited,” said Vote, who recently held a dance rehearsal in the cafeteria at Cedar Mountain Elementary School in Franklin.

What has made the opportunity even more exciting for the local group is the fact that it will be performing at the bowl game where the Minnesota Gophers football team is playing.

Vote said the local dancers will be part of a group of nearly 1,000 Just For Kix dancers who will come from around the United States, with a majority of those dancers coming from Minnesota. The dancers will perform before the game and at halftime, with an additional performance saluting service men and women.

Vote said the Just For Kix program has been dancing at the Outback Bowl for 32 years.

While it is a Just For Kix dance performance, Vote said dancers from other programs also participate, adding she is very excited to see the final product when it is presented.

In addition to performing, the local group will have the chance to do some sight seeing, and Vote said all of the activities are scheduled and hosted by Just For Kix.

In fact, to ensure security and safety the entire hotel where the delegation from the Redwood area is staying is made up entirely of people from the Just For Kix program. The local girls are from several area communities and range in age from seven to 18.

On behalf of the girls, Vote expressed appreciation to everyone who supported them in their fundraising efforts.

The group is scheduled to return Jan. 3.