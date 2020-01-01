Sleepy Eye's Holiday Lights in Motion boasted a few new features this year.

Sleepy Eye's Holiday Lights in Motion boasted a few new features this year: Kids of all ages also had fun posing for pictures at the new cut-out characters (above left). The HLM committee apparently didn’t have enough to do, so they built and decorated a new wagon for the popular rides through the lights (below left). A popular place for pictures, the #OnlyinMN mini-monument (at right) had couples and families waiting in line for that perfect photo opportunity.