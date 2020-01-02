A New Year’s Eve crash in downtown Crookston is under investigation and the Crookston Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

At approximately 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Second Streets when a red Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Christopher Ottinger, 23, of Crookston, and a blue Toyota Rav 4, driven by Eileen Mohs, 77, of Crookston, collided. Ottinger was southbound on Main St. and Mohs was eastbound on Second St. when Ottinger’s vehicle collided with Mohs’ vehicle.

There were no injuries in the crash.

“We’re looking for any witnesses of the actual collision and what led up to that,” Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier said in a news release. “Normally we have one or two people that stick around and give us their version to corroborate what we get from the drivers, but we didn’t have that.”

If you witnessed the actual collision and have specific information about the events that led up to the collision, please contact the CPD at 281-3111.