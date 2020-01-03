No rest for hockey players!

The Eagles girls hockey team played in a holiday tournament in Sartell Dec. 26 and 27. They played two low scoring games, coming out on the losing side each time.

St. Cloud Breakers 2 Eagles 1

The first game, on Thursday, Dec. 26, against a St. Cloud team, short on goals for both teams. Neither scored until 14:49 in the first period when St. Cloud got one past goalie Ava Brennan. Two minutes later, Brooke Arneson answered with the Eagles lone goal of the game, on a power play, assisted by McKenna Strong.

St. Cloud scored once in the second period and neither team scored in the third.

Fargo North-South 4 Eagles 1

Friday’s game, against Fargo North-South, saw no scoring until 15:38 in the second period, when the Fargo team scored. One minute later, Jayda Helget scored for the Eagles, assisted by Julie Helget and Alexa Steffl.

Unfortunately, the third period went Fargo’s way, as they scored three more goals to put it away.

The Eagle girls travel again to Windom on Jan. 7. and to Marshall on Jan. 9.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, The New Ulm Sleepy Eye Hockey association hosts a NUSE Hockey Day at the New Ulm Civic Center. The day includes youth hockey games and a varsity girls/boys doubleheader against the Minnesota River Bulldogs.