In a wild non-conference match-up the Wabasso Rabbits boys basketball team recently held off Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 99-95 in double overtime for its second victory of the season.

Will Carlson knocked down four three pointers and would finish with a team-high 34 points, and Colby Wall added 20 points.

Isaac Kronback added 18 points, Mason Dallenbach had 16 points, Matt Evink six and Cole Frericks five.

Eli Fest led HL/Okabena-Fulda with 30 points, and Zach Thier had 25.

The Rabbits (2-5) came up big from the charity stripe, hitting 20-of-23.

The Rabbits were back in action Jan. 3 on the road with a tough conference game against state-ranked Springfield and they travel to Cedar Mountain to face the Cougars Tuesday (Jan. 7).