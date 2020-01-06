Kristie Kay Specht, age of 59, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Clarkfield Care Center surrounded by her family. Funeral services were held at 11 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Kristie was born in Granite Falls, MN on August 15, 1960, the daughter of Harold and Corrine Steffen. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Kristie attended Granite Falls High School.

Kristie was united in marriage to Thomas Specht on December 18, 1982, in Granite Falls, MN at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Kristie worked various jobs within child care, school, and hospital settings. Kristie enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid horse and animal lover. She was a member of the Saddle Club and enjoyed music and loved to dance. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Kristie is survived by her 5 children: Krystal (Bruce) Koepp of Clarkfield, MN, Joseph (Amy) Specht of Milan, MN, Shantae (Tony) Webber of Delano, MN, Levi Specht of Bozeman, MT, and Colten Specht of Marshall, MN, 8 grandchildren: Caleb Torke, Kinley Koepp, Kourtney Koepp, Atiana Specht, Adrian Specht, Uriah Specht, Jeramiah Specht and Cullen Webber, and siblings: Steven (Jody) Steffen, Linda (Ernie) Streich, Kerry (Julie) Steffen, Boyd (Tammy) Steffen, Valarie (Dan) Hildahl, and Julie (Ken) Grode.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Harold and Corrine Steffen, her father and mother-in-law Alexander and Dorothy Specht, and her brother-in-law Shawn Specht.

Arrangements with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.