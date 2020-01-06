Jan. 14 meeting in McIntosh among several scheduled in the region

The West and East Polk Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices and University of Minnesota Extensionare hosting a 2018 Farm Bill Informational Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Center in McIntosh. Preregistration is not required, and the meeting is free and open to the public.

Meeting attendees will learn about Farm Service Agency (FSA) 2018 Farm Bill Programs including Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC).

The ARC Program is an income support program that provides payments when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level. The PLC Program provides income support payments when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.

Learning more about ARC and PLC is extremely important for producers who must make a one-time decision about ARC or PLC election effective for 2019 and 2020, and a 2020 PLC yield update.

An FSA representative will be in attendance to present ARC and PLC policy and procedure and answer policy related questions.

Producers will need to communicate with landowners on program decisions. For instance, yield updates are landowner decisions, while other program decisions (ARC or PLC elections) are made by the farm operator.

Other FSA & U of MN Extension Farm Bill Meetings being held in the region include:

• Bemidji – Wednesday, January 8 – 10 a.m. @ the Beltrami County Fairgrounds 4H Building

• Newfolden – Tuesday, January 21 – 9:30 a.m. @ Newfolden Community Center

• Hallock – Tuesday, January 21 – 2 p.m. @ Hallock City Hall

• Ada - Friday, January 24 – 2 – 4 p.m. @ the Legion Recreation Center

Those interested in learning more but are unable to attend an in-person meeting are encouraged to view online presentations at farmbill.umn.edu. More information from Extension on the Farm Bill and events is available at https://extension.umn.edu/business/abm-events.

For more information about the meeting, contact Nathan Johnson at 281-2809 ext. 2 (West Polk) or (218) 563-3615 ext. 2 (East Polk).