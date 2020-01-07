As the farm financial crisis deepens in rural communities, the Land Stewardship Project (LSP) is offering special workshops and forums for farmers and rural communities, including one this coming Thursday (Jan. 9) from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Kilowatt Center in Granite Falls.

The event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated for planning purposes.

To reserve a spot, request childcare or for more information, contact LSP’s Scott DeMuth at (320) 269-2105 or sdemuth@landstewardshipproject.org.

Farmers in Minnesota and across the country are facing an economic crisis that is entering its sixth year.

For the forum, LSP will be bringing together farmers, community members and a resource panel.

Farmers leaving this meeting will have a stronger network to support them through this crisis, and community participants will help identify potential opportunities to come together and create a vision for their communities.

The event will include a light meal and time for attendees to network and talk to other participants.

This will be followed with a presentation by farmers and community members, a panel of resource people, and a Q & A. Each of the panelists will bring relevant information and advice for farm families who are making important short- and long-term decisions.

Panelists will include Stephen Carpenter of Farmers’ Legal Action Group (FLAG), Farm Business Management instructor Kami Schoenfeld and Minnesota Farm advocate Ruth Ann Karty.

“It is important for farmers to know that they are not alone and they don’t have to try to solve all of their problems by themselves,” said Connie Dykes of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s farm advocates program. “There are people they can talk to for help and forums like this can help them find out what resources exist.”