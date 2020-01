St. Mary's Catholic School held their 38th Annual Alumni and Friends Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28. The 2005-2006 team won the men's tournament.

St. Mary's Catholic School held their 38th Annual Alumni and Friends Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28. Winning the men's tournament was the 2005-2006 team, defeating the 2011-14, 2016 team, 49-42.