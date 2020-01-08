Delores H. Theget, 74, of Willmar, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m, Monday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements were with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org Memorials may be directed to the Blind Society or Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital Diabetes Center. Delores Helen Sulflow was born March 9, 1945, in Montevideo, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Steiert) Sulflow. She grew up in Havelock Township, rural Maynard. She attended District 88 and graduated from Maynard High School in 1963. She was baptized at Havelock Lutheran Church, Chippewa County, and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City in March of 1958. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Delores worked in the office at the Kandiyohi Elevator prior to 1971, when she became employed with Doctors Donald Gilman and Dean Quale until 1975. In 1975, she began working in the housekeeping department at Rice Memorial Hospital and retired in 2000 after 26 years. During this time, she was united in marriage to Clifford Theget at Calvary Lutheran Church. Following her retirement from the hospital, Delores went to work at Bethesda Pleasantview and Sunrise Independent Living until 2005. Delores and Cliff enjoyed camping, traveling, and fishing. They took several bus trips and tours to Texas, Florida, New York, and Hawaii. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2005. She will be remembered for her compassion to those around her, taking time to understand what needed to be done and always putting her best foot forward. Surviving are her sisters, Marie Hubert, of Sacred Heart, Joan (and Jerry) Christensen, of Montevideo; brother, Dennis (and Rose Jaenisch) Sulflow, of Maynard; nieces, Kari Wahlstrom, Lori Gladis, and Diane Hubert; and nephew, Alan Hubert. Besides Cliff, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley, at the age of five.