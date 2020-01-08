Preston “PJ” Enstad, 38, of Granite Falls, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Rock Haven Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be held in the Spring Preston Jerel Enstad was born October 28, 1981, in Granite Falls, to Jerel Enstad and Debra LaBatte. He attended school in Granite Falls and later graduated from the Montevideo High School with the Class of 2000. After graduation Preston worked at various places in and around the Granite Falls area, including Jake’s Pizza, Duffy’s and The Rock. PJ enjoyed working with the public and had an infectious smile. Preston loved making people laugh, being around his friends, shooting pool and listening to music. He was also an avid fan of all things Minnesota Sports. He will be remembered for his incredibly huge heart. PJ’s Dakota name is C’ante Was’te which translates into “Good Heart.” There has never been a more appropriate name for PJ. He was always making sure everyone around him was smiling and happy. He would go the extra mile and do anything he could to help a friend. Preston is survived by his father, Jerel (and Deanna) Enstad; siblings, Liz Enstad, Jim Enstad, Lance Odegard, Austin Enstad; step siblings, Stephanie Fitzgerald, Larry Wilking, Joel Pine, Jasmine Pine; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Preston was also a godparent to Carter Blue and Melana Lee Anderson. Preston is preceded in death by his mother, Debra LaBatte. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls. For online guest book, please visit www.wingbain.com