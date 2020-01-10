Darkness is the absence of light.

Complete darkness causes many people to have severe anxiety and fear.

Sometimes it feels like we live in complete darkness. We fear the unknown future of the toilsome path of life. We tremble at the thought of death and what lies beyond. We live in a dark room, not knowing what lies in front of us.

Have you ever felt this way?

In any dark place, a light provides clarity and calmness to the fear of the unknown.

The first half of St. John School’s theme passage focuses on the light that we have in Christ. This light should not be kept hidden within our hearts.

Jesus Christ, our savior, dedicated his life in faithful service. Jesus won the victory that we could never win over death and the devil. The light of Christ and the message of salvation should be proclaimed to all people.

I am extremely thankful that we have the opportunity to revolve our education around that special light of Christ. We do not fear the future. We do not fear darkness. We do not fear death. We believe and trust in Christ Jesus, our savior.

St. John has a fully loaded curriculum offering reading, writing, mathematics, social studies, science, spelling, English, physical education, art and Bible history. St. John offers a quality education that prioritizes academics revolving around Jesus Christ our Savior. St. John offers an education for this life and for eternity.

St. John School has been part of the Redwood Falls community since 1983 and has enjoyed the relationships that have grown over the years. We look forward to building more relationships in the years to come.

If you would like more information regarding St. John School visit www.sjschool.org, or contact me at (989) 798-7072 or via e-mail at tbrassow@stjohnredwood.org.

Our school mission is “Making disciples of Jesus Christ through the Word in a Christ-centered curriculum.”

Our school theme for the year is Psalm 27:1 - “The Lord is my light and my salvation – whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life – of whom shall I be afraid?”

– Todd Brassow serves as the principal at St. John Lutheran School in Redwood Falls